UN Security Council will consider situation in Ukraine on May 5 - U.S. Ambassador to UN Thomas-Greenfield

Совет Безопасности Организации Объединенных Наций 5 мая рассмотрит ситуацию в Украине.

This was stated by U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reports Censor.net with reference to Ukrinform.

According to her, among the priorities of the Security Council's work will be issues related to the dependence of food security on conflicts, the use of digital technology in maintaining international peace and security, Russia's war against Ukraine, and the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that the problem of food security in the world has been exacerbated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, this topic is even more urgent because of Russia's outrageous invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine, as you all know, has been a granary for developing countries, but Russia has created the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, blockading key ports and destroying civilian infrastructure and grain supplies," said the U.S. diplomat.

According to the U.S. Permanent Representative, the recent success of the Security Council can be considered that "we managed to isolate Russia in the Council, to unite the votes of condemnation at the General Assembly, thanks to which 141 countries supported the resolution "Aggression against Ukraine. In addition, the General Assembly adopted a resolution "Humanitarian Consequences of the Aggression against Ukraine" and expelled Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

It was the position of the majority of Security Council members that played a key role in this, Thomas Greenfield noted.

Read more: UN Security Council refused to convene emergency meeting at Russia's request