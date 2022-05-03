Russian troops shelled six railway stations in Central and Western Ukraine - Kamyshin

Russian troops shelled six railway stations in Central and Western Ukraine.

This was reported by the Head of Ukrzaliznytsya Oleksandr Kamyshin, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"According to the operative information, there were no casualties among the railway workers and our passengers... Infrastructure damage is severe, details will be clarified after the end of the air alert," Kamyshin wrote.

He also noted that of the 14 trains that were delayed because of the shelling, some are already on their way, the rest will be sent within two hours.

