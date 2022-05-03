There is no sufficient quantity of heavy weapons and armored vehicles to carry out Mariupol's deblockade - Danilov

The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have the necessary amount of heavy weapons and armored vehicles to carry out a blockade of Mariupol and liberate the city from the Russian occupants.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"They (defenders of Mariupol - Ed.) are all heroes there. If there was even a small possibility to dismiss them from there in terms of a military operation, it would definitely take place," he noted.

Danilov said that the necessary amount of equipment to carry out a forceful deblockade is not yet available.

"Unfortunately, what we call heavy weapons and armor, we do not have in sufficient quantity today. If we had, the President would have given the order and a special operation would have been performed," the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council said.

Watch more: As of this moment, powerful assault on Azovstal is underway with attempts to land troops from boats, - Deputy Commander of Azov Regiment Palamar. VIDEO