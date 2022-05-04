Occupiers destroy transport infrastructure of Ukraine: missile strikes on objects in 8 areas, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 06:00 on May 4 on the Russian invasion.

Thus, the seventieth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy doesn't stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

In order to destroy Ukraine’s transport infrastructure, the enemy fired missiles at facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, and Zakarpattia, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

To check the readiness to perform the assigned tasks, one missile division of the 465th Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is moving from the point of permanent deployment to the destination area.

In Siverskyi direction signs of the formation of the enemy offensive group are not found. As part of strengthening the protection of the Russian-Ukrainian border, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the Central Military District have been deployed in the areas of the Novi Yurkovichi, Pohar, and Lomakovka checkpoints in the Bryansk region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy fired artillery and mortar shells at the city of Kharkiv and the village of Protopopivka. Conducted air reconnaissance in the area of ​​Kutuzivka and Oleksandrivka settlements of Barvinkovsky district of Kharkiv region. The enemy tried to conduct offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Dovgenke but was unsuccessful.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, in order to restrain action, the occupiers are shelling units of our troops.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is advancing in the direction of the village of Shandrygolove, and fighting continues. The enemy strengthened the group of troops and intensified air reconnaissance.

The occupiers carried out assaults in the area of ​​Popasnaya, fighting continues.

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers continue to launch airstrikes and fire at our positions in the Azovstal area.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Orikhiv, without success.

In Horlivka, more than 100 bodies of mobilized servicemen of the 1st Army Corps who died in the Zaporizhia region were taken to the central morgue.

In the direction of the South Bug, in order to destroy the fortification equipment of our positions, the enemy used artillery, a multiple launch rocket system, and armament of tanks along the entire line of contact. The enemy intensified hostilities in the area of ​​Tomyna Balka.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction remains tense and under control.

"During the previous day, the air defense units of the Air Force and the Land Forces hit seven drones and 8 enemy cruise missiles, the data are being clarified.

Twelve enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past 24 hours, six tanks, five artillery systems (three of them - multiple rocket launchers), fifteen units of armored combat vehicles, and nine units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed. The enemy has losses in other areas as well, "the General Staff said.