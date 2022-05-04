On May 4, four evacuation routes to Zaporizhia are planned - Starukh
4 evacuation routes to Zaporizhia are planned for Wednesday.
As Censor.NET reports, the head of the regional military administration Alexander Starukh reported about it on Telegram.
"Official information about evacuation routes in Zaporizhia on May 4, 2022!
Mariupol "Port City" - 8:00
Lunacharsky ring - 10:00
Tokmak 15:00
Vasylivka - 16:00 ", - it is told in the message.
The evacuation is supported by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password