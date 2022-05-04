ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
On May 4, four evacuation routes to Zaporizhia are planned - Starukh

евакуація

4 evacuation routes to Zaporizhia are planned for Wednesday.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the regional military administration Alexander Starukh reported about it on Telegram.

"Official information about evacuation routes in Zaporizhia on May 4, 2022!

Mariupol "Port City" - 8:00

Lunacharsky ring - 10:00

Tokmak 15:00

Vasylivka - 16:00 ", - it is told in the message.

The evacuation is supported by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Read more: Ukraine will continue to evacuate from Mariupol and Azovstal, - Iermak

