Since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 220 children have been killed and more than 407 wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 627 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official data, as of the morning of May 4, 2022, the number of child victims didn't change during the day - 220. The number of injured increased - more than 407.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv - 115, Kharkiv - 95, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 46, Mykolaiv - 43, Luhansk - 37, Zaporizhia - 27, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

On May 2, a 6-year-old girl was seriously injured as a result of artillery shelling by the occupiers of the village of Vysokopillya, Beryslav District, Kherson Oblast, and two shells hit a residential building.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 1,584 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 118 of them were completely destroyed.