Russian troops continue to fire on Donetsk region. In morning, Avdiivska and Mariinska communities are under attack. PHOTO

The Russians continue to shoot at civilian objects in the center of the Donetsk region. This morning, the Avdiivka and Mariinsky communities were hit.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the Avdiivka Coke Plant came under fire again - this time under the mortar. One building was damaged, and no information about the victims is currently available. Also, as a result of the night shelling in Avdiivka, a house and a school were damaged.

"The Russians fired by shells at night - there are fires in the private sector. The shelling in the Novomykhailivka area continues day and night. Nevertheless, specialists managed to restore the power line to Krasnohorivka.

I urge everyone who is not involved in critical infrastructure to leave the region. Don't put yourself in danger! ", - the head of the regions noted.

Read more: 21 civilians killed in Donetsk region as result of shelling by occupants, 27 wounded - Kyrylenko











