Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 24.5 thousand people, 194 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 1,077 tanks and 2,610 armored vehicles

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 4, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 24.5 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 04.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 24500 (+300) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1077 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2610 (+43) units,

artillery systems - 491 (+16) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 163 (+1) units,

air defense means - 81 (+1) units,

aircraft - 194 (+0) units,

helicopters - 155 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 1867 (+24) units,

ships / boats - 10 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 303 (+12).

Special equipment - 38 (+0).

Cruise missiles - 87 (+3).

"The biggest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Izyum and Novopavlovsk directions. The data are being clarified," the statement reads.