Russia has deployed 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium: trying to advance further on Donbas, - Ministry of Defense of Britain

Russia has deployed 22 battalion tactical groups near Izyum to advance further into the Donbas.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday morning, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Despite the difficulties in breaking through Ukraine's defenses, Russia is likely to intend to go beyond Izyum to capture the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk.

"The capture of these places will strengthen Russia's military control over the northeastern Donbas and become a springboard for efforts to cut off Ukrainian forces in the region," the statement said.

