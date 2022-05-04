ENG
Oil depot exploded in occupied Makiivka after explosion. 4 tanks are burning. VIDEO

An oil depot caught fire in occupied Makiivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

The fire broke out after the explosion. The puppet "government" of the so-called "DNR" assures that "a 122-mm projectile was fired by Ukrainian security forces."

It is also reported that 4 tanks of 5,000 tons each caught fire at the oil depot in Makiivka due to the shelling.

We will note that from this oil depot, as the people's deputy Alexey Goncharenko reported on Telegram, there was a supply of oil products for the Russian army.

