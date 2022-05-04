We want Ukraine to win this war - European Commission will offer large-scale aid package to rebuild country

The European Commission will offer a large-scale package of assistance for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the victory of our country in the war with Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the package should bring huge investments.

She stated this today in the European Parliament, presenting the 6th package of sanctions against Russia, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We want Ukraine to win this war," von der Leyen said.

At the same time, she noted that Ukraine needs to be rebuilt.

"That is why I propose to start work on a large-scale recovery package for our Ukrainian friends," the head of the European Commission added.

According to her, this package should bring huge investments to meet the needs and carry out the necessary reforms.

