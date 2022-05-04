For past 24hrs, pyrotechnics neutralized 339 explosive devices in Kyiv region
On May 3, pyrotechnicians inspected Bucha, Gostomel, Brovary, and Irpin and found 339 explosive devices.
This was announced by the head of the Kyiv OVA Oleksandr Pavlyuk on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"On May 3, during the works, specialists neutralized 339 explosive devices. And for the whole time - 27,783," he wrote.
According to him, last day, May 3, rescuers inspected the following settlements in Bucha district: Bucha, Nemishayevo, Sinyak, Gostomel, Moshchun, Irpin, Stoyanka. In Brovary - Rusaniv, Mokrets, Bervytsia, Hrebelky, Zalissia, Brovary.
Vyshhorod district was also surveyed, namely: Novi Petrivtsi, Lyutizh, Ivankiv, Maksymovychi, Zelena Polyana, Mlachivka, Obukhovychi.
Work on demining and survey of territories in Kyiv region continues.
