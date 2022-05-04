For last days as result of attacks of Mykolaiv area 11 people wounded

As a result of the Russian attacks on the Mykolaiv region on May 3 11 people were wounded, in the hospital of area, there are 137 victims of attacks of occupiers.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council on humanitarian questions of the region Anna Zamazeeva reported about it on telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"For the last days in the Mykolaiv area, 11 people were injured. Fortunately, there are no children among the victims. All victims are delivered to our medical institutions and receive necessary help", - she noted.

Watch more: Russia has begun to use anti-ship missiles for ground purposes due to lack of high-precision long-range ammunition - Washington Institute for War Studies. VIDEO

As of the morning of May 4 in hospitals in the Mykolaiv area, there are 137 people who suffered from the Russian attacks.