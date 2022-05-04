It seems to you that you have business with Russia. And then rocket flies to you - Zelenskyi
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to reject illusions about the stability of relations with Russia.
He said this speaking on Tuesday night at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"They will go further. And those who today say that we have excellent relations, and say that this is only economic relations ... no one feels the reality," - said Zelenskyi.
"It seems to you that you have a business with one or another Russian company. It seems to you that they are paying money. It seems to you that this is the most profitable business. It seems to you until one day you wake up from the fact that a rocket is coming at you. And then all values change. Everything is flying into the abyss, "he said.
He cited the example of Hungary, which he said showed warm relations with Russia. "Warm relations will turn into very hot ones and will be burned," Zelenskyi said.
