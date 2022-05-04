Occupiers kidnapped head of Chornobayiv community, Dudar, and his deputy, Rodionov

Russian invaders kidnapped the head of the Chornobayev territorial community in the Kherson region, Igor Dudar, and his deputy, Yevgeny Rodionov.

The deputy chairman of the Kherson regional council Stanislav Troshin reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The head and deputy head of the legendary Chornobayiv community of Kherson district were abducted, with whom we were in constant contact during the resumption of electricity supply to the affected residential buildings," he said.

Also, nothing is known about the fate of Holoprystan Mayor Oleksandr Babych, Novokakhovka City Council deputy Ihor Protokovyl and many activists, elders, deputies, and heads of territorial communities.

The wife of the deputy head of the Chornobayiv community said on Facebook that on May 2, her husband, Yevgeny Rodionov, was captured by the Russian military. His whereabouts are unknown.