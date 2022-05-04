Over past 24 hours, another 20 bodies of civilians killed by Russians found in Kyiv region

In the last 24 hours, 20 bodies of civilians killed by the Russian military have been found in Kyiv Region.

The chief of police of the Kyiv region Andriy Nebitov reported about it on air of the all-Ukrainian telethon, transfers Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to Nebytov, as of May 4, Kyiv Oblast police had identified and examined 1,235 bodies of civilians. The identities of the 282 dead have not yet been determined.

In addition, many civilian invaders were forcibly deported from Ukraine. Communication with them has been lost, the official added.

Nebitov urged citizens not to procrastinate and to report to the National Police about missing relatives and friends.

