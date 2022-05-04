Russian occupiers are preparing to "celebrate" May 9 in Mariupol instead of Donetsk, - intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence reports that the occupiers plan to "celebrate" Victory Day in ruined Mariupol instead of Donetsk, and Russian propagandists also say that May 9 will be a "holiday" in the occupied Mykhailivka, Zaporizhia region.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Racists are preparing a" parade "in the ruined Mariupol

The first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, responsible for Russia's domestic policy, Sergei Kiriyenko, arrived in ruined Mariupol. It is known that he recently became the new Kremlin curator of issues concerning the temporarily occupied territories.

The main task of the Putin official is to prepare for the "ceremonial events" on May 9. It is known that the racists refuse to hold a "holiday" in occupied Donetsk, including imitations of a "military parade". Currently, no preparatory work on these issues is being carried out in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Therefore, Mariupol, according to the plans of the racists, should become the center of "celebrations". To this end, the city is urgently cleaning the central streets from debris, the bodies of killed, and unexploded ordnance.

A large-scale propaganda campaign is underway, during which Russians will be shown stories about the "joy" of locals from meeting the occupiers. Racist propagandist Volodymyr Solovyov and head of the Donetsk occupation administration Denis Pushylin visited Mariupol to prepare relevant materials.





Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a conference call that Mariupol "is under the control of the Russian army" and "peaceful life is being established there." It will be recalled that Ukrainian defenders and civilians still remain in the dungeons of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. On May 3, Russian troops stormed the plant.

At the same time, the Russian TASS reports that "Victory Day will be celebrated for the first time in recent years in the village of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhia region of Ukraine, now it is being prepared for the holiday." The procession of the "Immortal Regiment" will allegedly take place there.