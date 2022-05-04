"This is nonsense," Peskov said of possibility of declaring war on Ukraine and mobilizing in Russia on May 9

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the news that Russia may declare war on Ukraine on May 9, as well as mobilization in the country, nonsense.

Peskov declared it today at a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

Asked by reporters what the likelihood was that Putin could declare war on Ukraine on May 9, Peskov said: "None. We have already answered this question. No, that's nonsense. "

Prior to that, Peskov denied reports that a general mobilization would be announced in Russia on May 9.

Asked by reporters whether he should listen to Western media reports that the Russian leadership may decide on a "special military operation in Ukraine" on May 9 and may even announce mobilization in Russia, Peskov said: "No, not worth it."

"This is not true, this is nonsense," said a spokesman for the Russian president.

