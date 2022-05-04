ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10832 visitors online
News War
15 775 70

"This is nonsense," Peskov said of possibility of declaring war on Ukraine and mobilizing in Russia on May 9

пєсков

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the news that Russia may declare war on Ukraine on May 9, as well as mobilization in the country, nonsense.

Peskov declared it today at a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

Asked by reporters what the likelihood was that Putin could declare war on Ukraine on May 9, Peskov said: "None. We have already answered this question. No, that's nonsense. "

Prior to that, Peskov denied reports that a general mobilization would be announced in Russia on May 9.

Asked by reporters whether he should listen to Western media reports that the Russian leadership may decide on a "special military operation in Ukraine" on May 9 and may even announce mobilization in Russia, Peskov said: "No, not worth it."

"This is not true, this is nonsense," said a spokesman for the Russian president.

Read more: Russian occupiers are preparing to "celebrate" May 9 in Mariupol instead of Donetsk, - intelligence

Author: 

Peskov (363) Putin (3342) Russia (12005) mobilization (1132)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 