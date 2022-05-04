It is planned to build temporary bridge across Desna in Chernihiv, - Chaus

To improve traffic to Chernihiv, the city wants to build a temporary bridge across the Desna.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus.

"We are analyzing options for installing a temporary bridge to improve traffic to the regional center. The regional road service repairs roads and repairs 2-3 bridges a week. The last one is in Snovyanka. Communities are also actively working in this direction," the Chernihiv mayor wrote. OVA.

It will be recalled that more than 600 km of roads and 20 bridges were damaged in the Chernihiv region as a result of hostilities, including both bridges across the Desna - car and pedestrian. In April, road workers rebuilt the driveway near four destroyed buildings in the region, arranging temporary detours.

