In Popasna and Rubizhne, people have only week of food and water left. Access to cities is difficult, - Haidai

The situation in some cities in Luhansk region continues to be difficult. Due to constant enemy shelling, residents left in the settlements may soon be left without food and water.

The head of Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Orcs are deliberately rushing to hospitals, critical infrastructure facilities, granaries, warehouses, rubber headquarters to cause a humanitarian catastrophe in the region. Broken gas pipes, broken electric substations, ie water can no longer be pumped. in the Luhansk region", Serhii Haidai notes.

According to him, the current situation in Rubizhne and Popasna is very difficult.

"It is also impossible to deliver rubber trucks to Popasna and Rubizhne, as well as evacuation of people. Everything is being shot there. There will be enough food and water there for only a week. But we are trying to break through at least on the outskirts of the city and to the villages nearby and deliver what is needed, "- emphasizes the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Serhiy Haidai said that the racists wanted to capture Severodonetsk by surrounding it.

"In theory, we understand how the Russians want to surround the city, but in practice they can't do anything for the third month. That's why they fire at random from the hail, from artillery. They can't do anything, they just want to destroy it. We are waiting for long-range artillery so that the racists can go home en masse in bullets," Serhii Haidai said in a statement.