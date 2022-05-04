Moldova has plans in case of "pessimistic" scenarios due to war in Ukraine - Sandu

President Maya Sandu has said Moldova has contingency plans under "pessimistic" scenarios over fears it could be embroiled in a war in Ukraine.

Sandu said this at a press conference with the head of the European Council in Chisinau on Wednesday. According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Truth" with reference to The Guardian.

Sandu noted that Moldova does not see an immediate threat due to the outbreak of riots from the war in Ukraine on its territory, despite provocations by pro-Russian separatists in Transnistria.

Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to drag Moldova into the war. The Kremlin has expressed "concern" over the situation in the separatist region of Moldova.

Asked if she was worried about possible unrest in the coming days, Sandu said "we do not see an imminent threat in the near future."

"But, of course, we have contingency plans for such scenarios that are less optimistic or pessimistic," she said.

She reiterated her description of recent events as "provocations" by separatists and said Moldovan police were doing everything they could in the controlled area to ensure stability.

Authorities in unrecognized Transnistria have recently reported a series of terrorist attacks and bombings blaming Ukraine.