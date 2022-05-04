Germany is ready for embargo on Russian oil - Minister of Economy

Germany is prepared for an embargo on oil from Russia, said German Economy Minister Robert Habek.

He stated this to journalists on Wednesday following a consultation with the German government, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The European Commission's proposal was not unexpected, we took an active part in the preliminary negotiations ... The transition period is long enough for us to take all measures to provide an alternative to Russian oil in Germany," Gabek said.

"Of course, we cannot guarantee the absence of problems, especially at the regional level," he said.

Read more: German government has decided to supply Ukraine with self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitz 2000, - Welt

In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that the government has all the leverage to support regional points that are heavily dependent on Russian oil imports.