Connection with Ukrainian military at Azovstal has disappeared, - mayor of Mariupol

The Ukrainian military, who are on the territory of the Mariupol plant "Azovstal", did not get in touch with the mayor today. Yesterday they were still talking.

As Censor.NET reports, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to the story of Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko on the United News telethon.

"Unfortunately, the connection with the guys was lost today. There is no connection to understand what is happening. Yesterday there was a connection, and today there is no connection," Boychenko said, answering a question about the current situation in the Azovstal area.

It will be recalled that yesterday the Russian occupiers launched a powerful assault on the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. There are Ukrainian military, as well as civilians, who are hiding in underground shelters from Russian shelling.

Read more: Location and conditions of detention of 300 Mariupol residents deported to Vladivostok established, - Andryushchenko