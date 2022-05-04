We expect provocations or intensification of enemy shelling on May 9, - spokesman of Ministry of Defense Motuzyanyk

In connection with the May 9 celebrations in Russia, provocations or intensification of shelling by the Russian army are expected in Russia.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksander Motuzyanyk reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We understand that there is not much time left until this date. This forces us to be more vigilant in all directions, where there is not only fighting, but also relative calm. That is, we expect some provocations or intensification of shelling by the Russian army," Motuzyanyk said.

The spokesman said that Russia seeks to achieve certain results by May 9.

"Russia, even if it does not achieve its strategic goals, and it has not achieved them as of today - it can come up with these victories and show them on television. This is not a problem for them," said Motuzyanyk.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that he had no information about a possible Russian parade in Mariupol on May 9.

"Russia likes to hold parades. You remember, in Donetsk they have already held similar events, a parade of prisoners or something else will come up. I don't know in more detail what they plan to do in Mariupol now," Motuzyanyk said.

