European Commission has unanimously approved proposal to EU Council for sixth package of sanctions against Russia

The official representative of the European Commission (EC) Eric Mamer said that the EC proposal submitted to the EU Council on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia was unanimously approved by members of the EU Executive Board.

"As for the support of the commission (proposals - ed.), It was complete. I would like to remind you that our proposal was approved by a written procedure, which in any case requires the unanimous consent of all members of the board, "the spokesman said at a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday.

At the request of journalists, Mamer commented on a statement made earlier that day by EC President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg on the European Commission's proposal for a sixth package of sanctions, which is then considered by the EU Member States first at the level of the EU Permanent Representatives Committee and then formally approved by the EU Council.

With the future decision, the Council will either accept the European Commission's proposal or make a number of changes that it deems necessary, the EC representative said.

As for the expected measures to reduce oil supplies from Russia, Mamer recalled the words of the head of the EC that "some member states are completely dependent on imports of Russian oil." Russia's oil imports are expected to be banned "in an orderly manner", so the spokesman said he would refrain from commenting on the deadlines.

However, Mamer said, von der Leyen generally marked the period of the ban on imports: six months for crude oil and until the end of the year - for refined.

"The Commission provides exceptions for the most dependent countries, which do not have the opportunity to maneuver. We fully recognize that some Member States, given their geographical location, are dependent on oil from Russia. And we recognize the specific nature of this situation. This should be taken into account. And we took that into account. The Council should decide on the further course of this procedure," the EC representative continued.

"The head noted that during the implementation of these measures there will be some pressure on Russia, avoiding collateral damage for ourselves and for our partners. This proposal is based on this logic," Mamer explained. Responding to a clarifying question, he reiterated: "We need to find a balance between pressure and reducing the negative effects that this could have."