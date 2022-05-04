Constant Russian attacks make evacuation of civilian population from Stary Saltov in Kharkiv region impossible, - Synehubiv

The Russians occupied the village of Stary Saltiv, as well as the entire Vovchansk community in the Kharkiv region on February 24. On May 3, information about the liberation of the settlement was spread on social networks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not report on the liberation of settlements in this direction, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"It is 30% to vacate the settlement. 70% - our guys are trying to keep it and consolidate their positions there. We can't say now whether it is our settlement or not," Oleh Synehubiv, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, told the newspaper.

This issue is in the competence of the military, we should expect information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces. As for the evacuation, there is no safe passage towards Stary Saltov.

"It is impossible to pass. If it is possible to pass, we will definitely inform about it. Now people are asking us about Stary Saltiv. It is impossible to pass yet, because there is shelling there," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

"We are not sending evacuation buses there in an organized way. We planned for yesterday, for today, however, the military situation we have now does not allow us to do so," Synehubiv said.

Fighting continues around the settlements towards Stary Saltov.

According to Viktor Zabashta, director of the Emergency Medical Center, two ambulance workers came under fire in Stary Saltov on May 4.

"Two employees of the Center got out of the base with the help of volunteers, took away some property, but the car was significantly damaged this morning. The photos they provided show that the car is unusable," said Zabashta.