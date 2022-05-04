4 545 18
Actor Radcliffe sells robes from "Harry Potter" and plans to transfer money to help Ukrainian families
British actor Daniel Radcliffe is selling robes from a series of Harry Potter films to help Ukrainian families affected by Russia's armed aggression.
He reported about in on Instagram, Censor,NET informs.
According to him, the funds raised will be donated to help Ukrainian families affected by the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.
The robes of Hogwarts four faculties can be purchased on the Magic Artz website, according to Suspilne.
"We are raising funds to support families and children in Ukraine," the store's website says.
Mantle delivery is free.
