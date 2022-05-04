ENG
News War
Prosecutor of district prosecutor's office in Luhansk region was informed about suspicion of treason, - Office of Prosecutor General

The prosecutor of one of the district prosecutor's offices of Luhansk region is suspected of treason and collaboration.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General Офісу.

According to the investigation, the suspect deliberately conspired with representatives of the so-called "LPR" of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation. He assisted them in the formation and organization of the work of the "Prosecutor's Office of the Bilovodsk District of the LPR." Subsequently, the suspect took the position of prosecutor in this illegally created body.

Thus, the prosecutor was informed about the suspicion of treason and collaboration (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

