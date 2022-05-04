Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on May 4

The seventieth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic confrontation with the Russian military invasion continues.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone.

The command of the Russian troops is trying to increase the pace of the offensive in eastern Ukraine in order to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as to develop an offensive in the Zaporizhia and Kryvyi Rih areas.

In order to achieve certain goals, the enemy is trying to inflict losses on units of the Defense Forces, regroup and strengthen its troops, increase the system of fire damage and logistics.

The enemy has intensified the task of missile and bomb strikes in order to destroy Ukraine's transport infrastructure.

In the Slobozhansky direction there is an enemy group consisting of separate units of the 6th General Army of the Western Military District, the 41st General Army of the Central Military District, the coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets. Air strikes and shelling continue in the city of Kharkiv. The Russian occupiers in the Valuysky district of the Belgorod region deployed an auxiliary command post of the 36th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District.

As part of the strengthening of the grouping of troops in this direction, the enemy is moving personnel from the territory of the Belgorod region.

In the Izium direction, the enemy is trying to seize the initiative and conduct offensive operations in the Izium-Barvinkove direction. To this end, the enemy is carrying out artillery shelling of the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Hrushuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka and Kurulka.

In addition, the enemy concentrated up to 40 units of Mi-24 and Mi-8 attack and transport helicopters on the territory of the Belgorod region in the immediate vicinity of the state border of Ukraine.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy are focused on conducting an offensive on the settlements of Lyman, Orikhove, Popasna, Velyka Novosilka, Huliaipole, Komyshuvakha and Orikhiv.

During the day, in the Lyman direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to gain a foothold in the village of Oleksandrivka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers launched an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Voevodivka, but were unsuccessful.

In the Popasnyansky direction, the enemy tried to expand control over the settlement of Orikhove, but without success.

In order to restrain the actions of units of the defense forces, the enemy fires at the positions of our troops almost along the entire line of contact. Inflicts air strikes in the areas of Avdiivka, Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Kramatorsk and Gulyaypole.

Blockades and attempts to destroy our units in the Azovstal area of ​​Mariupol continue. In some areas, with the support of aircraft, the enemy resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant. It is not successful.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the occupiers attempted to storm the settlement of Novosilka. The enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In order to strengthen the grouping of troops, the enemy transfers equipment and personnel by rail.

In the South Bug and Tavriya directions, the occupiers, forces of separate units of the 8th and 49th All-Army, the 22nd Army Corps, the Black Sea Fleet Coast Guard, and the Airborne Forces are fighting to hold temporarily occupied territories and create conditions for active actions in the directions Kherson - Mykolaiv and Kherson - Kryvyi Rih.

In the Volyn, Polissya and Seversky directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. There is an increase in the air defense system in the Gomel region, training of electronic warfare units. In the future, demonstration and provocative actions in areas close to the state border of Ukraine are not excluded.

In order to maintain tensions at the border and prevent the transfer of reserves of our troops to threatening areas, the enemy keeps units of the 90th Panzer Division of the Central Military District near the Ukrainian-Russian border near the village of Kozino, Kursk region. Intensification of shelling from the specified area across the territory of the Sumy region is not excluded.

In the Black and Azov Seas, the Russian Black Sea Fleet continues to carry out tasks to isolate the area of hostilities, reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction. The possibility of involving the specified ship composition in the task of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine is not excluded. Currently, three carriers of naval cruise missiles "Caliber" are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea, the report said.

