ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11360 visitors online
News War
14 767 49

Occupiers are trying to take control of Azovstal, but have no success, - General Staff of Armed Forces

азовсталь

The Russian occupiers resumed the attack on the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"The blockade and attempts to destroy our units in the Azovstal area in Mariupol are continuing. In some areas, with the support of aircraft, the enemy has resumed the offensive to take control of the plant. It is unsuccessful," the statement said.

Read more: Prosecutor of district prosecutor's office in Luhansk region was informed about suspicion of treason, - Office of Prosecutor General

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4131) Mariupol (1133) Azovstal (203)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 