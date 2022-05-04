Occupiers are trying to take control of Azovstal, but have no success, - General Staff of Armed Forces
The Russian occupiers resumed the attack on the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.
"The blockade and attempts to destroy our units in the Azovstal area in Mariupol are continuing. In some areas, with the support of aircraft, the enemy has resumed the offensive to take control of the plant. It is unsuccessful," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password