Best thing EU can do to bring peace closer is to give Ukraine candidate status - Kuleba

Giving Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union is the best thing the bloc can do to bring peace closer.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during an online inclusion on Twitter, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

"Ukraine's membership in the EU is a matter of peace and war in Europe. If the policy of ambiguity from the EU regarding the prospects of Ukraine's membership continues, the war will continue. If the EU gives Ukraine candidate status in June, it will send a clear message to President Putin that whatever you do, your policy is a failure and Ukraine is one of us," Kuleba said.

He noted that then there will be some time between obtaining candidate status and the actual acquisition of membership. "But the best thing the EU can do to bring peace is to give Ukraine candidate status. We are talking about the future of Ukraine, as well as the future of Europe," the minister added.

It will be recalled that the Austrian government has stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU cannot be achieved "in the next five to ten years."