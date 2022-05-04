Troops of Russian Federation already on "Azovstal", communication with "Azov" is available, - Arahamiya

As of the evening of May 4, the Ukrainian authorities have contacts with the defenders of Mariupol, who are on the territory of the Azovstal plant, and the Russian troops are already on the territory of the enterprise.

This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia David Arahamiya, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty.

"Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," Arahamiya said, citing the words of the commander of the Azov Regiment.

He did not provide details.

In the afternoon of May 4, Mariupol city authorities announced that they had lost contact with the Ukrainian military defending Azovstal.

The mayor of the city Vadym Boychenko also noted that fights take place in the territory of "Azovstal" where together with military there are also civilians.

