At least 81 of the 90 howitzers that the U.S. government has agreed to transfer to Ukraine are already in the possession of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the anonymous high-ranking Pentagon official said in a comment to reporters of CNN

"I can tell you that more than 90% of the 90 howitzers that were promised to Ukraine as part of two recent presidential orders are already in the hands of the Ukrainians.

About 90,000 of the 144,000 ammunition for them have already been transferred to the AFU.

He assured journalists that the Pentagon does not track the movement of every single weapon transferred to Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot say exactly where these howitzers and their ammunition are now.

The U.S. official added that recent Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's railroad infrastructure did not damage existing Western armament trains.

We are talking about British M777 field howitzers, which are compatible with most artillery weapons in the armies of NATO member states.

