Russian tank division standing on Sumy region border, possible escalation of shelling, - AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers may intensify shelling of Sumy region.

This reports AFU General Staff, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In order to maintain tension on the border and prevent the overturning of our troops' reserves to threatening directions, the enemy is holding units from the 90th Tank Division of the Central Military District near the village of Kozino, Kursk Region, near the Ukrainian-Russian border. Activation of shelling from the specified area on the territory of the Sumy region is not excluded," the statement reads.

