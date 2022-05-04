Occupiers have deported about 1 million Ukrainian citizens to Russia, including 182,000 children - Denysova

The occupiers have already deported about 1 million Ukrainians to the Russian Federation, 182,000 of whom are children.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova in an interview to the Swiss edition Blick, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"There are currently about one million Ukrainians deported to Russia. Of these, 182,000 are children. They are spread all over Russia, especially to poor regions, to help develop the economy," Denysova said.

According to the Ombudsman, in filtration camps in Russia, Ukrainians are questioned about, among other things, how they feel about the "Russian mission" in Ukraine. "If they don't like the answer, they check their documents - if they have any at all - and look in their cell phones. Such people are taken to remote regions, others may stay near Ukraine," Denisova reported.

At the same time, Putin is using the Ukrainians taken to Russia for propaganda purposes, claiming that these people were supposedly forced to flee Ukraine and he had to protect them.

Denysova also reported that some Ukrainians are now returning to their homes, primarily due to lack of earnings, food and support - there are already about 1.1 million of such people, mostly from the Kyiv region.

At the same time, the VR Commissioner for Human Rights criticized the work of the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross, which earlier opened its office in the Rostov region in the south of Russia. Denysova said that the main task of the ICRC should be to register refugees and support their return to Ukraine. Moreover, many refugees also complain that the Red Cross "only gives them lavash and instant noodles".

