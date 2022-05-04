In Eastern direction, two attacks of Russian occupants were repulsed, 36 Rashists, 2 IFVs, 2 APCs were destroyed, - OC "East"

Operational Command "East" has released information about repelling attacks by the Russian occupants.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The message notes: "In the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East", May 4, the Russian fascist troops carried out 2 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. The losses of the enemy were: personnel - 36; IFVs - 2; APCs - 2; ARs - 3".

Read more: In Eastern direction, 1 occupant attack was repelled, 75 Rashists, 2 tanks, 11 units of armored vehicles, 1 artillery system were destroyed - OС "East"