In Eastern direction, two attacks of Russian occupants were repulsed, 36 Rashists, 2 IFVs, 2 APCs were destroyed, - OC "East"
Operational Command "East" has released information about repelling attacks by the Russian occupants.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".
The message notes: "In the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East", May 4, the Russian fascist troops carried out 2 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. The losses of the enemy were: personnel - 36; IFVs - 2; APCs - 2; ARs - 3".
