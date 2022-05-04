We call on world for emergency evacuation of all people from Azovstal in Mariupol - Azov statement. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from Mariupol published an appeal in which they called on the world to ensure the evacuation of defenders of the city.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in a video distributed by the рress service of the regiment.

The report notes: "After the evacuation of about a hundred civilians from Azovstal, who were extracted from under the rubble by fighters of the Azov Regiment, Russian occupation troops are storming the plant, which had previously been continuously bombed and shelled.

Now there is severe fighting at Azovstal, where there are still hundreds of civilians and hundreds of wounded defenders, none of whom have yet been evacuated, which is contrary to International Humanitarian Law! Urgent action is needed to save them!

Relatives and friends of the defenders of Mariupol gathered in the center of Kiev and called on the entire world to participate in demonstrations at the walls of the main UN offices, the Red Cross, Turkish embassies and other countries that may act as third-party guarantors demanding the immediate evacuation of civilians, the wounded and the military garrison from Azovstal in the blockaded Mariupol. We need alive Heroes!

