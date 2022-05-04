In Donbass, 11 occupant attacks were repelled, 5 tanks, 2 aircraft and 2 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by JFO Staff press center.

The message notes: "During the current day, May 4, the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks. Thanks to capable actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 tanks, 7 units of armored combat vehicles and 5 vehicles of the enemy.

The anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down two enemy Su-30s and two "Orlan-10" and "ZALA-421" UAVs.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".

