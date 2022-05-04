Today 344 people were evacuated within Mariupol humanitarian corridor - Vereshchuk

344 people were evacuated from Mariupol, Mangush, Berdyansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka.

This was аnnounced by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today 344 people were evacuated as part of the Mariupol humanitarian corridor. These are women, children and elderly people from Mariupol, Mangush, Berdyansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka. All of them have just arrived in Zaporizhzhya. One more of our little victories.

Thank to the UN staff and the International Committee of the Red Cross! Thanks to the workers of the humanitarian convoy: drivers and employees of the State Emergency Service.

The Mariupol humanitarian operation continues", - she noted.

