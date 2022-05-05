ENG
On May 4, 2 occupied aircraft, 2 drones and 3 cruise missiles were defeated - Air Forces

On May 4, the enemy continued to launch missile strikes throughout Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forces Command. 

The report notes: "A total of nine air targets were destroyed during the day.

2 Russian occupant aircraft ( preliminarily Su-30 fighters), 2 "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles and 3 cruise missiles were hit by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force.

Air Defense missile units of the Ground Forces have destroyed two more enemy UAVs.

Air Force aviation continues to carry out missions in the Ukrainian sky.

Strike groups of attack aircraft and bombers under the cover of fighter jets conduct missile and bomb strikes on the occupants' positions.

Read more: About 20 missiles were fired by occupants at Ukraine on evening of May 3, most of them from Caspian Sea, - Air Forces

