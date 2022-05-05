Occupiers lost control over several settlements on border of Mykolaiv and Kherson areas, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 06:00 on May 5 regarding the Russian invasion.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus began the seventy-first day of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion.

The enemy doesn't stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

At the same time, the enemy is provoking tensions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova. Carries out a regrouping of troops in certain areas, and takes measures to replenish reserves. The enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of its units.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions, the enemy didn't take active action.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to shell the city of Kharkiv and reconnoiter the positions of units of the Defense Forces. In the area north of the city of Izyum continues artillery and mortar shelling.

Read more: Russian tank division standing on Sumy region border, possible escalation of shelling, - AFU General Staff

Enemy artillery shelling along the line of contact continues in the Donetsk and Tavriya directions. The enemy uses operational-tactical and army aircraft to launch missile and bomb strikes in order to restrain the actions of our troops.

In addition, enemy units are trying to conduct offensive operations in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, and Popasnyansk areas, but without success.

In the Avdiiv and Kurakhiv directions, the enemy continues to shell the positions of the defenders of Ukraine.

In the Mariupol area, the Russian occupiers are focusing their efforts on blocking and trying to destroy our units in the Azovstal area. With the support of aircraft, the enemy resumed the offensive to take control of the plant.

According to available information, some servicemen of the 38th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District, after being taken to the recovery area, due to significant personnel losses, refused to continue participating in hostilities in Ukraine. The mentioned servicemen are in the area near the Ukrainian-Russian border and are waiting to be transferred to the Russian Federation.

Units of militants of the 2nd Army Corps of the 8th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District, located in the settlement of Svativskyi district of Luhansk region, staffed by locals from nearby settlements, have low morale and psychological condition, significant problems with weapons and don't ready to perform tasks.

Read more: Occupiers are trying to take control of Azovstal, but have no success, - General Staff of Armed Forces

The enemy didn't conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. He fired missiles and bombs at the positions of our troops and the region's infrastructure.

Due to the successful actions of Ukrainian defenders, the enemy lost control over several settlements on the border of the Mykolayiv and Kherson regions.

"During the previous day, the air defense units of the Air Force and the Land Forces hit nine air targets: four drones (two of them anti-aircraft missile units of the Land Forces) and three cruise missiles of the enemy. Two planes were also hit. Previously - Su-30 fighters. The information is being clarified.

Eleven enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the past 24 hours, five tanks, seven units of armored combat vehicles, and five units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed," the General Staff said.