At night occupiers struck rocket attacks on residential areas and center of Kramatorsk, there are victims, - mayor Goncharenko

During the night, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at residential areas and the city center, according to preliminary data, six people were injured.

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko announced the consequences of the enemy shelling on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Another rocket attack on Kramatorsk. Meanly, at night, in residential areas and the central part of the city. At least three five-story buildings, a school, and a kindergarten were severely damaged. Previously six were wounded. Information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified, "the statement reads.

