Since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 221 children have been killed and more than 408 injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 4, 2022, more than 629 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official figures, 221 children were killed and more than 408 were injured.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 95, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 46, Mykolaiv - 44, Luhansk - 37, Zaporizhia - 27, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.



On May 3 as a result of an attack by the Russian occupiers of the village of Velykyy Kut in the Mykolaiv area a 9-year-old girl was wounded.

During the recording of criminal offenses committed by the Russian army in the Kyiv region, the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in the village of Shibyne, who died from shrapnel wounds due to an enemy projectile entering the house.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 1,584 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 118 of them were completely destroyed.