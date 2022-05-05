EU will consider Ukraine's application for membership when best time comes, - Michel

European Council President Charles Michel is waiting for a "better time" to put Ukraine's application for membership on the agenda for EU leaders.

Michel spoke about this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Council, I will be obliged to assess when we are ready to include this topic on the agenda of the European Council.

I will consult with all actors to assess when the best time will come and we will be ready to hold this debate at the Council of Europe level ...

Whether it will be in June or later, I can't say today," he said.

At the same time, the President of the European Council reminded that Ukraine's application is already undergoing all necessary procedures at an accelerated pace.

"In fact, a few days after we received the application, we quickly made a decision, instructing the European Commission to provide its conclusions. This usually lasts 8-9 months. The de facto decision was made in a few days, "Michel added.

Asked whether a situation is possible in which Ukraine will be granted membership before all the necessary reforms are carried out, Michel said that "it is clear that this is a process based on reforms, because the issue of membership is related to a common approach to fundamental elements - the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, the fight against corruption, the single market, economic reforms. "