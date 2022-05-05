Russia attacks Odesa, Kherson, and Mariupol to establish full control over access to Black Sea, - British intelligence

Russia seeks to control access to the Black Sea and is attacking Odesa, Kherson, and Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom with reference to intelligence data.

According to the report, the invaders want to establish control over Ukraine's maritime connections to weaken the economy of our country.

Russia is conducting ground operations mainly in eastern Ukraine but is launching missile strikes across the country to intimidate and demoralize Ukrainians.

