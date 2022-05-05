Orcs' attacks on Voivodivka and Orikhove in Luhansk region failed, - Haidai. PHOTO

In total, eleven enemy attacks were repulsed in Donbas over the past 24 hours, five tanks, seven units of armored combat vehicles, and five units of enemy vehicles were destroyed. But the enemy continues to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure and fire on civilians.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it.

"Yesterday the racists wanted to get closer to the regional center. The Russians attacked Voevodivka, not far from Severodonetsk, but were unsuccessful. In the Popasnyansky direction, the enemy tried to capture Orikhovo, but our defenders repulsed the attack, a settlement with the Ukrainian flag. Popasnyanskaya and Hirskaya communities, Lysychansk, and Severodonetsk were subjected to heavy artillery fire yesterday afternoon. The latter was also fired from aviation. We can state even more aggravation of the situation, the racists have significantly intensified the shelling. We have lost five civilians who died from shrapnel wounds," the statement said.





It is known that the destruction of the housing stock of the region is growing every day, as a result of the shelling more and more houses are collapsing and burning.







"That is, aimed fire is conducted exclusively on civilians. At least eight houses were damaged in Hirsky - the figure is not final, the houses are still on fire, it is impossible to extinguish in the conditions of heavy shelling; and about 15 destructions of houses in Komyshuvas, Lysychansk, Novodruzhesk, and Severodonetsk, "said Serhiy Haidai.