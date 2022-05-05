Pro-Russian blogger Sharia has been detained in Spain. SSU suspects him of treason. VIDEO

Spanish law enforcement agencies detained A. Sharia on May 4, 2022. This became possible due to the close cooperation of the Security Service of Ukraine with the Office of the Prosecutor General, international partners, and as a result of a multi-level special operation of Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

"This detention is another evidence that every traitor to Ukraine will sooner or later receive a well-deserved punishment, it is inevitable," the statement said.

Remind that the Ukrainian special service suspects A. Shariya of commission of the crimes provided by two articles of the Criminal code of Ukraine:

Art. 111 (Treason)

Art. 161 (Violation of equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability, and other grounds).

According to SSU investigators, he carried out illegal activities to the detriment of Ukraine's national security in the information sphere. There is reason to believe that Anatoly Shariy acted on behalf of foreign structures.

The evidence of the investigation is confirmed by several expert studies, which established that in the interviews and speeches of A. Sharia there are facts about his subversive activities against Ukraine. He was declared a suspect last year. All necessary investigative and operational measures are underway to make this person accountable for his actions before the law.