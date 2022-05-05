Troops of Russian Federation fired at house in Polohy: woman was lost, - Zaporizhia RMA

Russian troops fired on a house in Polohy, Zaporizhia, killing a woman.

The Zaporizhzhia regional military administration reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"The situation with regard to the Russian invasion as of 05.05.2022 (08:00), 71 days:

The military situation in the Zaporizhzhia region without significant changes. Fighting is taking place around Huliaipolya and along the entire line of contact. The Russians have up to 13 battalion tactical groups in this area.

In Polohy, as a result of enemy shelling, a one-story apartment building was on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire in an area of ​​70 sq.m. A woman born in 1972 died during the shelling, receiving shrapnel wounds incompatible with life, "the statement said.