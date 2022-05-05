Troops of Russian Federation tried to attack positions of Armed forces near Barvinkov and in Vovchansky direction and suffered losses, - Synehubiv

Despite the fact that our Armed Forces pushed the enemy away from Kharkiv in the northern direction, the enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"These strikes are not targeted, the occupier is hitting residential areas, thereby harming civilians. It can "fly" to any area, to any yard, to any playground. That is why it is extremely dangerous to be on the streets without an urgent need!" He emphasizes.

According to Synehubiv, the enemy continues to fire from MLRS and artillery. During the day, Pyatihatky, the village of Zhukovsky, Saltivka, and Pivnichna Saltivka were affected.

"Already in the morning, there were shellings of the Northern Saltovka. There are no victims", - the head of the region specified.

In addition, he reports that the hottest spot in the Kharkiv region remains in the Izyum direction. There, the enemy is constantly trying to attack the positions of our Armed Forces, in particular, near the town of Barvinkove, but suffers significant losses.

"Besides, yesterday the enemy tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces in the Vovchansky direction - the enemy was also defeated. We clearly understand what forces the enemy has and how he moves. Currently, the entire array of enemy equipment goes through the Vovchansky and Kupyansky directions to Izyum to increase its presence in the Luhansk and Donetsk territories. However, we are ready to develop any events in all these areas. We believe in our Armed Forces of Ukraine, victory is ours alone!" the statement reads.