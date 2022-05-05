EU will find compromise on oil embargo: Hungary's rhetoric is attempt to "knock out" preferences, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, the search for compromises in the European Union on the Russian oil embargo will be successful: Hungary's basic needs will be met and a single EU sanctions policy will be maintained.

According to him, now "it seems that one state can hold hostage all the sanctions policy [of the EU], it's wrong," reports Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to Landsbergis, at least in part, Hungary's current rhetoric and public policy are attempts to "knock out" preferences from the EU's partners.

The Minister stressed that if the sixth package of EU sanctions is adopted as it was presented at the last meeting of ambassadors, "it will be a significant step forward - especially for oil."

Landsbergis believes that if the slippage with the consensus on the oil embargo is soon overcome, "it will be a signal to Russia that Europe is finally turning away from Russian oil."

He believes that the shift in favor of giving up energy from Russia to the EU occurred when the position of the German government on this issue changed.

Asked about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's remarks about Israel and President Zelenskyi, Landsbergis said it was a "rave" and that "the search for adequacy [in such statements] is probably impossible and unnecessary."